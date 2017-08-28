Samuel Adler

Samuel Adler, 99 – late of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott and Delray Beach, Fla. Died on August 22, 2017.

Husband of Henny (Flaumenhaft) Adler of Peabody. Son of the late Anchel and Sara (Borgen) Adler. Father of Dr. Joseph Adler of Garnerville, N.Y., Sandra (Robert) Terrace of Westford and Boynton Beach, Fla., and Rosalie (Todd) Miller of Swampscott. Grandfather of Rachel Cockerline, Deborah Wood, Sara Adler, Jeffrey Terrace, Emily Adler, Melanie Miller, Sundi Adler and Rebecca Miller. Great-grandfather of six. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)