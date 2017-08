Stephen A. Gorewitz

Stephen A. Gorewitz, 68 – late of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Peabody and Dorchester. Died on August 24, 2017.

Devoted husband of Roberta “Bobbie” (Baker) Gorewitz. Beloved father of Alyson and her husband Pedro Sanches, and Geoffrey and his wife Karen Gorewitz. Cherished grandfather of Dale Cushman, Angel Gorewitz, Alexander Sanches and Lucas Sanches. Dear brother of the late Louis Gorewitz. (Goldman)