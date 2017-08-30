Aimee E. Bunin

Aimee E. Bunin, 65, of Beverly, entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2017, unexpectedly at her late residence.

Ms. Bunin was a licensed social worker; she worked as a therapist in private practice in Beverly. She was also an active member of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

Aimee is survived by her daughter Sylvianne Kaufman, her son Eli Kaufman, and her sister Diane Powell. She was also the sister of the late Nina Bunin.

Services were held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott, on August 29. Interment followed at the Shirat Hayam (Temple Israel section) Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Nina M. Bunin Scholarship Fund c/o Evanston Art Center, 1717 Central St., Evanston, IL 60201 (evanstonartcenter.org/nina-m-bunin-scholarship-fund). For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.