Arlene (Wyman) Kahan

Arlene (Wyman) Kahan, 80 – late of Peabody. Died on August 24, 2017.

Born and raised in Malden, she was a Peabody resident since 1963. In 1987 she became co-founder of Regal Fabrics in Middleton with her husband. She worked tirelessly for the past 30 years and was a key figure in the company’s growth and success.

Family was the most important part of Arlene’s life. She loved her grandchildren and never missed a game, school event or dance recital.

Devoted wife of 61 years to Herbert Kahan. Beloved mother of Steven and his wife Robin Kahan, and Ronda Kahan Wilson and her husband Neil Wilson. Cherished grandmother of Scott and his wife Stephanie Kahan, Andy Kahan, Hannah Wilson, Liane Wilson, and Sarina Wilson. Dear sister of Lorraine Bass and the late Cynthia Goldman. (Goldman)