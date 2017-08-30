Judith Iris Rothenberg

Judith Iris Rothenberg, of Rumson, N.J., and Clearwater, Fla., died on August 23, 2017.

She was born September 17, 1935 in Newark, N.J., the elder daughter of Virginia and David Goldstein. Judie grew up in Maplewood, N.J. She graduated from Highland Manor High School in Long Branch, N.J., and Boston University with a B.A. in Education.

She dedicated her time to her family and causes she loved. Most notably, Judith was a board member of Monmouth University Library, the Henry Pollak Auxiliary of Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Symphony League, and a former board member of the SPCA of Monmouth County. She also supported the Monmouth County Opera Guild, the Monmouth Conservation Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and 180 Turning Lives Around.

Judith married her beloved Dr. Eugene David Rothenberg on November 21, 1959, in Germany. At the time she was a teacher at the American School, but they had met at BU. Judith is predeceased less than four weeks by her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jill Adler of Marblehead, and Ava Lawrence of Palm Harbor, Fla.; her sister Robin Rabin of Springfield, N.J.; and her grandchildren Virginia and Jack.

The funeral service was held at Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, on August 28. Interment followed at B’nai Israel Cemetery, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA of Monmouth County. Arrangements were handled by Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean Township, N.J.