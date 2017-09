Max Talkowsky

Max Talkowsky, 92 – late of Danvers, formerly of Peabody. Died on August 28, 2017.

Son of the late Hyman and Molly Tarkowsky. He proudly served as a lieutenant firefighter for several decades, and has the distinction of being the first Jewish firefighter in Peabody.

Max leaves behind his devoted nephew Howard Coles of Peabody. He was predeceased by his beloved sister Gertrude Coles. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)