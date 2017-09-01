Leonard Mulsman

Leonard Mulsman, 86 – late of Peabody. Died on August 30, 2017.

Leonard was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Kaminsky) Mulsman and they were married for 54 years. He was the dear son of the late Jacob and Lillian (Weiner) Mulsman.

Leonard was a civilian contract negotiator at Hanscom Air Force Base in Lexington for many years until his retirement. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Leonard was the devoted father of Randy Singer and her husband David Singer of Framingham, and Jonathan Mulsman and his wife Laurie of Salem; the loving brother of the late Aimee Efron; and the cherished grandfather of Noah and Daniel Singer and Rachel and Joel Mulsman. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)