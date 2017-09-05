Arlene (Wyman) Kahan

Arlene (Wyman) Kahan, 80, of Peabody, died tragically by accident while travelling on August 24, 2017.

Born and raised in Malden, she was a Peabody resident since 1963. In 1987, she became the cofounder of Regal Fabrics in Middleton, along with her husband Herbert. She worked tirelessly for the past 30 years and was a key figure in the company’s growth and success.

Family was the most important part of Arlene’s life. She loved her grandchildren and never missed a game, school event or dance recital.

She was the devoted wife of 61 years to Herbert Kahan. She was the beloved mother of Steven and his wife Robin Kahan, and Ronda Kahan and her husband Neil Wilson. Arlene was the cherished grandmother of Scott and his wife Stephanie Kahan, Andy Kahan, and Hannah, Liane and Sarina Wilson. She was the sister of Lorraine Bass and the late Cynthia Goldman.

Services were held at Temple Emanuel, Andover, on August 31. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to Arlene’s favorite charity: Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA. 02472. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. Online condolences may be made through goldmanfc.com.