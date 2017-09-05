Barbara (Tenovsky) Aghassi

Barbara (Tenovsky) Aghassi, 82 – late of Stoneham. Died tragically by accident on September 1, 2017.

Devoted wife of Jacob Aghassi. Beloved mother of Karen and her late husband Scott Lackey, Marjorie Aghassi and her husband Kenneth Didonato, and Bennet and his wife Nancy Aghassi. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Warren, Amy Jozan and Jacob Aghassi. Proud greatgrandmother of Parker and Finn Rhoads. Dearest sister of Cynthia Lutch and the late Phyllis Barruw.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden on Wednesday, September 6 at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Everett. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at her late residence until 8 p.m., and also on Thursday 3-5 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.