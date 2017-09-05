Leonard Mulsman

Leonard Mulsman, of Peabody, entered into rest on August 30, 2017, at the age of 86. Leonard was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Kaminsky) Mulsman and they were married for 54 years. He was the dear son of the late Jacob and Lillian (Weiner) Mulsman.

Born on August 24, 1931, Leonard was a civilian contract negotiator at Hanscom Air Force Base in Lexington for many years until his retirement. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Leonard was the devoted father of Randy Singer and her husband David Singer of Framingham, and Jonathan Mulsman and his wife Laurie of Salem. He was the loving brother of the late Aimee Efron, and the cherished grandfather of Noah and Daniel Singer and Rachel and Joel Mulsman.

Funeral services were held on September 1 at Brooksby Village Chapel, Peabody. Burial followed in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960, or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem (stanetskyhymansonsalem.com).