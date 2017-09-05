Lillian (Kantrovitz) Goldin

Mrs. Lillian (Kantrovitz) Goldin, 101, of Swampscott, died on August 30, 2017, at Continuing Care at Brooksby Village, Peabody.

Born in Boston, Lillian was the daughter of the late Nathan and Etta (Zacuto) Kantrovitz. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman Goldin, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Stephen and his wife Ulla Danielsson-Goldin of Stockholm, Sweden, Jonathan Goldin and his daughter Gabriella Goldin of Amherst, Nan Goldin of Berlin and New York, and the late Barbara Goldin. Lillian was the cherished grandmother of Simon, and the great-grandmother of Leeh. She was the loving sister of the late Sue Koritz of North Carolina, the late George Buckler of Pittsburgh, Penn., and the late Israel and Gabe Kantrovitz and the late Ben Buckler.

Funeral services were held on August 25 in the Braeburn Gardens Room at Brooksby Village, Peabody. Burial followed in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lillian’s memory may be made to Barbara Holly Goldin Scholarship Fund created by Hyman and Lillian Goldin at Kaufman Music Center, 129 W. 67th St., New York NY 10023. Arrangements were entrusted to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For further information and to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.