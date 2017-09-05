Ruth L. Roman

Ruth L. Roman, 96, entered into rest on September 4, 2017, at her residence in Lynn.

Ruth was born in Lynn on December 1, 1920, the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Roman. She was the loving wife of Maynard Roman, with whom she was inseparable for their 58 years of marriage, until his death in 2009.

Ruth grew up in Lynn, and worked at MIT as a glassblower during WWII, often commuting to work with Charlotte Stayman. After starting a family, she worked at Jordan Marsh and later Macy’s in Peabody.

Left to cherish Ruth’s memory is her daughter, Linda Roman of Middleton, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was also the cherished sister of the late Esther Fishman, David Roman and Maurice Roman.

A graveside service will be held at Pride of Lynn Cemetery on Lakeshore Road, Lynn on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:15 p.m. Donations in Ruth’s name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 (https://www.michaeljfox.org/). Arrangements were entrusted to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem (stanetskyhymansonsalem.com).