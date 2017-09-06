Charles (“Chuck”) Shapiro

Charles (“Chuck”) Shapiro, age 86, late of Queens, N.Y., formerly of Lynn. Died on September 2, 2017.

Mr. Shapiro was a menswear manufacturer and wholesaler who lived most of his adult life in Queens, N.Y. He is survived by his wife Claire Linzer Shapiro, his children Andrea Shapiro Davis (David) and Steven Rand, his sister Deanna Shapiro Golick (Richard), his grandchildren Joshua, Jeremy, Rebecca and Michael, his great-grandchildren Sophia and Joshua Jr., and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Sinai Chapels in Queens, N.Y., on September 5, followed by internment at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, N.Y. Messages of condolence may be sent to Claire Shapiro at 194-15A 64th Circle, Apt. 2C, Fresh Meadows, New York 11365. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 (alz.org).