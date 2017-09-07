Allan Joseph Rosenberg

Allan Joseph Rosenberg, 92, of Canton, died on September 5, 2017, at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Maskell) Rosenberg.

Born in Worcester, he was a son of the late Arthur and Sarah (Lakin) Rosenberg. Mr. Rosenberg graduated Brown University class of 1946 with a degree in Engineering. He worked for General Electric in Lynn for 40 years, retiring in 1987 as Vice President of the Aerospace Division. He was a founding member and past president of Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead.

He is survived by his children, Larry Rosenberg and his wife Leslie of Framingham, John Rosenberg of New York City, Nancy Rosenberg of Barrington, R.I., and Arthur Rosenberg and his wife Hope of Boca Raton, Fla. He also leaves his grandchildren, Sara Lewis, Mark Rosenberg, Sasha and Sabrina Rosenberg, Benjamin and Emily Shapiro, and Daniel, Adam and Rachel Rosenberg, as well as four great-grandchildren, Dylan & Sloane Lewis, Skylar Rosenberg, and Sophie Rosenberg.

A graveside funeral service was held Friday at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Cemetery, Buxton Road, Danvers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Boston, MA 02131, or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.