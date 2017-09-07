Bernard J. Ruskin

Bernard J. Ruskin, 90 – late of Naples, Fla., formerly of Marblehead and Swampscott. Died on September 1, 2017.

He was the loving husband of Lydia (Rosenfelt) Ruskin, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Bernard was born in Worcester in 1927, the son of the late Edward and Frances Ruskin. He lived in Marblehead, and Swampscott, until relocating to Naples in his later years.

In addition to his beloved wife, those left to cherish his memory are his children Dr. Stephen Ruskin, Tom Ruskin and his wife Wendy, of Swampscott, and Rosanne Ruskin Regent and her husband Mark Regent of Weston. He was the loving brother of the late Helen Klopper. He was the cherished grandfather of Rebecca Ruskin, Joshua Ruskin, Rachel Regent and Adam Regent. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)