Editorial: Help us link the Jewish community

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 – It is Elul, a month of meditation before the High Holidays and New Year.

Here at the Journal, we have high hopes for the coming year. Our goal is to serve each and every Jew in Greater Boston, and at this time of year we’re asking ourselves how can we provide the best paper that can link the Jewish community?

On these pages, you will find stories about your neighbors, relatives, artists, synagogues, Israel, Torah, and Jewish institutions such as JCCs, day schools and charities. We endeavor to be a one-stop publication of all things Jewish. Pick up the Journal, and if you’re interested you can find a synagogue for prayer, a rabbi to contact, a Jewish school to send your child, a program to attend, an essay that will transport you to another time and place. Maybe after reading a story about Israel, you’ll be moved to visit the Holy Land for yourself. Or closer to home, after reading about a neighbor or a friend in need, you’ll feel the urge to pick up the phone or pay a personal visit.

For 40 years this paper has survived on the goodwill of advertisers, and grants from Jewish charities such as the Combined Jewish Philanthropies. We also are dependent on your contributions. With just one-third of all Jews affiliating with traditional institutions, a free Jewish press is needed more than ever. In simple terms, that means that the Jewish Journal – which is mailed every other week – is the only Jewish content that regularly reaches thousands of Jews.

Journalism is a labor-intensive profession, and the reporting and printing of facts cannot be automated. Please help us continue to keep the presses running. You can help bolster our newsroom and reporting by sending in a tax-deductible donation. We can’t do this alone. As we turn to the New Year, we have great hopes for our publication. Please join us so we can continue to link this diverse and dynamic Jewish community.