Eleanor J. (Jacobs) Roos

Eleanor J. (Jacobs) Roos, of Swampscott and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald A. Roos, to whom she was married for 54 years.

Eleanor was born in Boston on July 7, 1917, the daughter of Hyman Jacobs and Esther (Friedenberg) Jacobs Calish and graduated from Brookline High School. After her marriage, the family lived in Saugus before moving to Swampscott in 1951, where she had resided for the past 66 years.

Eleanor was actively involved in many charitable organizations where she volunteered much of her adult life, serving as president of the Greater Lynn B’nai B’rith Women, where one of the major activities was visiting injured veterans at local V.A. hospitals. She was the founding president of the local chapter of Brandeis National Committee, raising funds to buy books for the libraries of the then newly established Brandeis University; and was the first president of the United Order of True Sisters, Heritage #58, where she was instrumental in raising funds to support the oncology department and donating mammography equipment to Salem Hospital, currently North Shore Medical Center.

Eleanor had been a member of Kernwood Country Club of Salem since 1946 and the Golf and Racquet Club in Palm Beach Gardens since 1981, where she enjoyed golf, bridge and other social activities. She was also a member of Congregation Shirat Hayam, the former Temple Beth El in Swampscott, where she had been a member of the Sisterhood.

She is survived by her two daughters, Helaine R. and her husband Dr. James A. Hazlett of Marblehead, and Ellen Gold and her husband Mark of Longmeadow; her two sons, Dr. Peter Roos and his wife Miriam of Milton, and Kenneth Roos and his wife Jodi of Concord, N.H.; 11 grandchildren: Karen (David) Rosenberg, Gregory (Loice) Hazlett, David (Leslie) Hazlett, Karla (James) Gwinn, Daniel (Helaine) Roos, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Roos, Elisabeth Leiderman, Eric (Chau Nguyen) Gold, Daniel (Esti) Gold, Alexa Roos and Nathaniel Roos; 25 great-grandchildren and a sister- and brother-in-law, Lori (Jacobs) and Hubert Flomenhoft. In addition to her husband Donald, who died in 1993, she was predeceased by an infant sister, Barbara, a sister Phyllis (Jacobs) Plotkin, and brother Eliot Jacobs. We thank the many caregivers Eleanor has had over the past few years who allowed her to remain independent in her own home.

Donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 (on the check specify either Cancer Center or Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Center), or Congregation Shirat Hayam.

Services were held on Sunday at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott. Interment followed in the congregation’s cemetery, Temple Beth El section, in Peabody. Arrangements were entrusted to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guest book, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.