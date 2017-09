Allen B. Mogel

Allen B. Mogel, 82 – late of Revere. Died on September 9, 2017.

Son of the late Israel and Flora (Krem) Mogel. Loving brother of the late Raphael Mogel. Dear friend of Edward Weisberg.

Services at Tifereth Israel Memorial Park, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Tuesday, September 12 at 11:00 AM. Memorial week will be private. (Goldman)