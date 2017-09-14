JCCNS Jewish Book Month returns to the North Shore

On September 26, the popular JCCNS Jewish Book Month Speaker Series will commence. The series kicks off with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes and Marcia Clark, renowned criminal lawyer.

This year’s schedule is filled with highly acclaimed authors including Swampscott’s own award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl (Becoming Grandma), bestselling author and well-known criminal lawyer Marcia Clark (Snap Judgment), and New York Times bestselling author Alice Hoffman (The Rules of Magic). Each event includes a presentation by the author(s) and an interactive discussion about their books. A special ticket package is available which includes ONE ticket to each event for a discounted rate of $195.

Having interviewed dignitaries across the globe, Lesley Stahl will share fascinating stories from her renowned career. Stahl will also discuss her newest book, Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting, about the joys and heartfelt rewards of grandparenting. The September 26 opening night will begin at 7 p.m. at Temple Sinai in Marble­head. $36 per person includes reception.

Opening week continues on September 28 at 7:30 p.m. with bestselling author and criminal lawyer, Marcia Clark, and her most recent installment of her crime fiction series, Snap Judgment. She will discuss her celebrated career, life after O.J., and how she got into writing. Attorney Robert Mazow of Swampscott will moderate the event at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott. $36 per person includes reception.

Another highlight of the series will feature Alice Hoffman, the prolific New York Times best-selling author of over 30 books including The Dovekeepers, the story of the siege and survivors of Masada. She will appear on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Temple Sinai in Marblehead. Along with discussing her other novels, Hoffman will introduce her latest book, The Rules of Magic, a prequel to Practical Magic, adapted into a popular film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. $20 per person includes reception.

The series continues through December 10.

“We are thrilled to begin this year’s JBM with an incredible opening week, featuring Lesley Stahl and Marcia Clark and continuing through December with a line-up of authors that you won’t want to miss,” says Rhonda Gilberg, JBM Chairperson. “This year’s book topics include comedy, crime fiction, politics, nutrition, parenting, witchcraft, animals, and cater to a wide-range of audiences. We are always grateful to our generous supporters and sponsors and love being able to bring such acclaimed authors to the North Shore. We hope you will join us at these fabulous events!”

Additional scheduled JBM events are:

GIRLS NIGHT OUT featuring Grocery Makeover: Small Changes for Big Results by Julie Feldman

As a nationally recognized nutrition expert who has been featured on FOX and ABC News, she will share tips from her essential and user-friendly book, Grocery Makeover, which leads readers on an aisle-by-aisle journey to better health and well-being. Thursday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Kernwood Country Club, Salem (valet parking available). $75 per person includes dinner, wine and a copy of the book.

Let There Be Laughter by Michael Krasny

Laugh and nosh with the engaging host of NPR’s Forum with Michael Krasny, who will present his compendium of Jewish jokes and offer a window into Jewish culture. Sunday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the JCCNS, Marblehead. $20 per person includes brunch.

Jewish Justices of the Supreme Court: From Brandeis to Kagan by David G. Dalin

Dalin, an incredible storyteller, will discuss the relationships between Jewish justices and the presidents who appointed them as well as the role that anti-Semitism played in their appointment. Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the JCCNS, Marblehead. $18 per person includes reception.

Local Authors Night welcomes a panel of local authors who will talk about their personal writing journeys and discuss the inspiration behind their latest books. Local authors include:

Man of the Year by Lou Cove

Reclaiming the Feminist Vision by Janet L. Freedman

Seven Times Seven by Susana Lannik and Sharon Rich

Untying Parent Anxiety by Lisa Sugarman. Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the JCCNS, Marblehead. $18 per person includes reception.

To register, visit JCCNS.org or call 781-476-9909