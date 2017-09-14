Ninth annual ALS & MS Boston Walk for Living October 1 in Chelsea

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (CJL) is partnering with Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS) to host the ninth annual ALS & MS Boston Walk for Living on Sunday, October 1.

The event will be held at 165 Captains Row on Admirals Hill in Chelsea outside of the Leonard Florence Center for Living, and will begin at 10 a.m., with registration opening at 8 a.m. This 2-mile walk supports individuals and families living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MS (multiple sclerosis).

The Walk for Living will be MC’d by radio personality Matt Siegel, host of “Matty in the Morning” on KISS 108. Special guests include Jan Cellucci, former First Lady of Massachusetts, whose husband, Paul, died of ALS in 2013.

M&T Bank is a major sponsor of this year’s walk.

“We are so pleased to collaborate with CCALS on this year’s walk,” said Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “Our missions are very similar. We both provide compassionate and loving care to those in need while focusing upon improving quality of life.”

CJL and CCALS provide innovative care models that enable individuals with ALS & MS to live their day-to-day lives as independently as possible. CCALS offers individualized support services for individuals diagnosed with ALS, their caregivers, and their families. CJL operates the Leonard Florence Center for Living, a residence that cares for more individuals with ALS than any other place in the world.

“Novel technology and compassionate care are trademarks of both organizations,” stated Ron Hoffman, CCALS founder and executive director. “We are excited to partner with Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. ALS never shows up quite the same for any two people and every situation is different.”

Support the ALS & MS Boston Walk for Living by creating or joining a team or by making a donation at walkforliving.org. Walkers receive a T-shirt and can participate in the day’s activities, which include a post-walk party with free food.

For more information, call Joelle Smith at 617-409-8973 or email walkforliving@chelseajewish.org.