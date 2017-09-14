Ray Babitt

Ray Babitt, 88 – Died on September 11, 2017, while visiting family on the North Shore.

Husband of the late Sandra (Goldberg) Babitt and Isabel (Goldberg) Babitt of Boca Raton, Fla. Father of Richard Babitt and his wife Victoria of New Port Richey, Fla., Joanne Babitt Orenberg and Dr. William Orenberg of Marblehead, and Randy Babitt and his wife Lisa of Orlando, Fla. Brother of Roy Babitt and his wife Joan of N.Y.C., and the late Ivan Babitt and his surviving wife Elsie of Boca Raton, Fla. Grandfather of Ashley Waterberg and her husband Rhian, Dr. Andrew Orenberg and his wife Rachel, and Rachel Babitt and Shoshanna Babitt. Great-grandfather of Maya. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)