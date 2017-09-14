Shirley Y. (Berkowitz) Beatrice

Shirley Y. (Berkowitz) Beatrice, 92 – late of Revere. Died on September 12, 2017 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony Beatrice. Mother of Roxanne Aiello of Revere, Cheryl Tuttle and her husband Kevin of Hampton Falls, N.H., and Steven Beatrice and his wife Gail of Bridgewater. Grandmother of Stacey Hilston, Scott Aiello, Allyson Beatrice, Jason Beatrice, Danielle Tuttle, and great-grandmother of Gregory Hilston, Kristina Aiello, Samantha Hilston, Gavin Beatrice and Neave Beatrice. Aunt of Susan Godfrey-Gilchrist. Sister of the late Irene Spector and the late Mildred Sochat. (Torf)