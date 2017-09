Torf Funeral Service salutes Jewish War Veterans

Back row: Joe Cole-Commander, Prince-Strauss/Groman Post 161-Jewish War Veterans of USA, Ira Novoselsky-Past National Commander Jewish War Veterans of USA

Front row: Steven Richmond-funeral assistant, Megan Mooney-Funeral Director at Torf Funeral Service, Amy Torf Feinberg-Funeral Director at Torf Funeral Service and her husband Jeff Feinberg, and Daniel Hanlon Jr.-Funeral Director at Torf Funeral Service