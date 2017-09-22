Brandeis student calls for fellow Jews to support DACA

by

Larry Constantine

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 – Among us are the Dreamers, as they have come to be known, the undocumented foreigners who were brought here as children and are protected from deportation through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program established in June 2012 by President Barack Obama.

We know these people. We hear heart-rending personal stories of their fear and confusion after a new president rescinded the program and a Republican-led House and Senate were given six months to act on legislation that has stalled in Congress for 16 years.

The fate of the approximately 800,000 Dreamers, over 8,000 here in Massachusetts, is a critical issue for American society. It is also a Jewish issue, as I was reminded recently during a conversation with a Brandeis University student.

It is a Jewish issue because we ourselves were strangers in Egypt, and the Torah enjoins us no less than 52 times to treat well the strangers in our midst in remembrance of our own experience. It is also a Jewish issue because among the Dreamers are some of us. Elias Rosenfeld is a sophomore studying political science and sociology with a minor in legal studies. He is an activist on immigration issues, and, in the blunt language of the alt-right, an illegal.

Elias moved from Venezuela to Florida when he was 6, along with his parents and older sister. It was all perfectly proper. The family accompanied his mother on an L1 visa, a provision that allows specialist executives to work temporarily in the US offices of foreign-owned companies. In time, such a visa can be turned into permanent residence, but when Elias was in the fourth grade, his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

When she died two years later, the visa allowing the family to stay ended. Elias didn’t know he was undocumented. His life in Miami changed dramatically when it came time to apply for his learner’s permit.

I asked him about Venezuela. “I remember a lot, especially the violence, multiple times my mom and dad or my grandfather being mugged,” he said. “But I also remember good stuff, because there was a big Jewish community, very tight.”

That didn’t last. Around 2001 “things started getting ugly” with the rise of President Hugo Chávez. Slowly, Jews began to leave the country.

Elias was brought up in a kosher household as a part of a Jewish community. He celebrated his bar mitzvah but has steadily moved away from organized Judaism since, in large part because of what he sees as the failure of so many Jews to live up to core Jewish values. It is those values, among them the tolerance and the treatment of strangers, that Elias holds so dear.

His political activism did not start with discovering he was undocumented. He described himself from an early age as being “obsessed with politics, particularly American politics,” which he considers especially interesting since it’s a system that is complex and designed to be hard to change.

“Are there other Jewish DACA recipients?” I asked. “Yes, I know others, but they are afraid,” Elias responded.

A few tell their stories indirectly, through surrogates who are part of a program organized by the immigrants’ rights group FWD.us, but many are keeping their heads down while their fate is being decided in Washington.

Elias is carrying a full course load at Brandeis while also working with a coalition of organizations dealing with immigrant rights. How does he manage? “Well, I don’t get a lot of sleep,” he said.

With a smile, he described himself as “optimistic but nervous” about the future, hoping that more in the Jewish community will support compassionate immigration reform.

Elias dreams of finishing college and going on to law school to work for the rights of others in the only country he knows as home. But, for now, his American Dream is in peril.

Larry Constantine is a freelance journalist and photographer. “The Intaglio Imprint,” his 10th novel under his pen name, Lior Samson, was just published.