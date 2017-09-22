Chabad of North Andover celebrates new home in Haverhill shul

Linda Greenstein

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 – HAVERHILL – Rosh Hash­anah marks a new year and a new beginning for Chabad of North Andover, which has operated out of Rabbi Zalman Borenstein’s home for the last five years.

The congregation recently acquired the Anshe Sholom Synagogue in Haverhill and will now be known as Anshe Sholom Chabad.

“Chabad will now be running all of its functions, such as Shabbat and holiday services, adult education, and children’s programs and more, through the Haverhill location,” Rabbi Borenstein said.

As he provided a tour of Chabad’s new shul, the joy of having the historic building as a permanent home was obvious. Rabbi Borenstein pointed out the multipurpose space that will be used for community dinners and children’s programs. There also is a large office.

When he reached the synagogue’s memorial wall, the rabbi paused to note that Chabad will keep it in place to honor those members who built the Anshe Sholom congregation. He is happy that the historic synagogue will not be sold or used for other purposes.

Located at 427 Main St. on busy Route 125, the new Anshe Shalom Chabad is in a neighborhood that was once home to many Jewish families. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, there are still an estimated 2,300 Jews living in Haverhill. The location near Route 495 also is within easy reach of Jewish families across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

Borenstein and his wife, Mushkie, are moving from North Andover to a home around the corner from Chabad.

“We have, Baruch Hashem, purchased a family home a short walking distance away so as to be able to better serve the community,” said Borenstein. “I am hoping that we will be a bright light to the community and a home to all that want to come. All are welcome to join us as we embark on this new beginning and celebrate the High Holidays together in the new Anshe Sholom Chabad of Haverhill. There are no membership fees or reserved seating.”

While the building has impressive architectural features, such as a beautifully carved bimah and a huge antique chandelier, there will need to be some improvements made to make it fully functional.

“We will need to add some fresh paint and to update the bathrooms, but that will come with time,” said Borenstein. “We just moved in and are thrilled to be here. I can’t wait to have the building full and busy. A shul should be filled with the joyful noise of a community, especially children.”

He encourages anyone interested in the Anshe Sholom Chabad High Holiday schedule, programming, or a tour, to visit jewishhaverhill.com.