Editorial: Happy New Year

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 – Rosh Hashanah is here. And, for many, it couldn’t have come a day too soon. These past 12 months have been some of the most challenging times for American Jewry in recent years. Last November’s presidential election revealed a deeply divided community that was split about the direction of our country. Over the year, hard line political beliefs led to tensions among families and friends, and Jewish organizations. We’ve also witnessed public bullying, shaming, and blaming on social media.

As we break for two days, and reflect on the meaning of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, it might be a good time to ponder our behavior, and ask if there is a way to create a personal template for civil discourse. Should we really dismiss friends and family for having a different political opinion? Is it really necessary to target members of our community on social media because they have a different political belief? And do we really believe that one side is entirely right and the other side is wrong? On this holiday, perhaps we can separate from the constant flow of “breaking news,” and take a moment to ask how this schism is impacting our community and the overall direction of our lives.

During the High Holidays we are reminded by our sages that teshuvah, tefilah and tzedakah, or repentance, prayer and charity, can help nullify a bad decree. By taking the focus off politics and other people’s words and decisions, we can shift back to our own lives, and gain perspective on our own priorities. That perspective can set the tone for how we approach the new year. And we need a fresh perspective, now, it seems, more than ever.

So turn off your TV, power down your computer, leave your cellphone in a drawer, take a walk, and have a little talk with yourself and God. You might be transported to a world that is free of politics, and full of personal discovery.