Lucille “Lucy” Benson

Mrs. Lucille “Lucy” Benson of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott and Boynton Beach, entered into rest on September 23, 2017, at the age of 94 years.

The beloved wife of the late Benjamin M. Benson, Lucille was the devoted mother of Lloyd Benson and his wife Pamela Phillips of Salem, Robert Benson and his wife Audrey Murphy of Fall River, and Steven “Woody” Benson and his wife Beth of Boston. She was the loving sister of Elaine (Kahan) Simons and her late husband Shepherd Simons of Peabody, and the cherished grandmother of Amy Martyn and her husband John, and Molly, Adam, Zachary, Emily, Jake and Elise Benson, and adored great-grandmother of Max Lang and Leo Martyn.

Born in New York City to travelling salesman Samuel Kahan and his dear wife Zelda (Fien), Lucille lived in many different towns throughout the country, eventually spending her latter youth in Beachmont. She considered herself a “bobby-soxer,” having been an early fan of Frank Sinatra, who she saw at the Paramount Theatre in Boston as a teenager.

Lucille met the love of her life, Ben, on Revere Beach, shortly after he returned from serving in Burma with the US Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. Married in 1949, their life-long love affair lasted for 67 years, until Ben’s passing in September, 2016. Together, the couple travelled the world, from Singapore to South America, and numerous countries in between. They made their home in Swampscott and wintered in Boynton Beach. Lucille and Ben demonstrated their love and dedication to one another throughout their lives. Even after having children, they made time to bond with one another every day, sharing a drink and stories of their day’s events, Lucy with her scotch and Ben with his martini.

Lucille will be remembered as a true original. An ardent feminist before the term was coined and became commonly used, she was known to her family for her willingness to try anything once. Assertive and hysterically funny, she was outspoken in many situations and was well-known for her quick wit and her mastery of “one-liners.” Lucille socialized with countless people from all walks of life, with the possible exception of some Republicans. Lucille was kind and supportive to her family, and was always known to root for life’s underdogs. She always reminded her sons what their names would have been had they been her daughters and she lovingly embraced her son Woody’s wife, Beth as the daughter that she never had.

Lucille also had ample opportunity to exercise her wit at the many dinner parties that she and Ben hosted for their friends. Extremely engaged in activities on the North Shore, she and her husband helped found Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead. She volunteered with the Hadassah of the North Shore and the Sisterhood at Temple Emanu-El. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong, and was an active member at Kernwood, golfing with her husband and friends. She even earned a following for the stories she told as an official tour guide in Salem.

A proud fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots, she enjoyed Fenway Park many times with her husband. She also embraced Boston for its historical and modern qualities, passing on her knowledge to her grandchildren when taking numerous trips into town with them.

Lucy lived her latter years in trying physical circumstances without complaint, never once losing her infectious love of life. Throughout her entire life, her many friends from all walks loved being around her. She will be dearly missed.

Services were held on September 25 at Brooksby Village Chapel, Peabody. Interment followed at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Lucille’s memory may be sent to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 (giving.childrenshospital.org). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. To register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.