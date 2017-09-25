Dr. Marvin X. (Max) Lesser

Dr. Marvin X. (Max) Lesser, formerly of Swampscott, passed away with his son Peter at his side on September 22, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the age of 89.

Dr. Lesser retired from Northeastern University as the Chair of the English Department, having obtained his doctorate from Columbia University while teaching at Rutgers. Dr. Lesser was a leading scholar of Jonathan Edwards. His many works include Yale University’s “The Works of Jonathan Edwards, Vol. 19, Sermons and Discourses, 1734-1738” (2001) and “Reading Jonathan Edwards” (2008). Early in his career he co-edited “The Fiction of Experience,” a collection of American short stories. He was an honored Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society.

Dr. Lesser graduated from Stuyvesant High School in New York City, where his late father Joseph was a milliner. He was a Korean War Veteran and wrote for The Stars and Stripes while serving in the Army.

Max was the cherished father of Peter (Randy) Lesser of Scottsdale, Ariz., Jo Lesser-Oltheten (Theo) of Leiden, Netherlands, and Megan (Carl) Levine of Schenectady, N.Y. Loving brother of Rita Berman, Eugene Lesser, and the late Albert Lesser. Devoted grandfather of Steven, Rebecca, Paco, Joeri, Emily and Matthew. The center of his life was his beloved “Brownie,” the former Beverly Gavrill (Lee), who predeceased him last year. In his words, they had an “uncommon union.” Their life together was a long love poem. His books surrounded us all; his love and devotion were unending.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel,10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Max’s memory may be made to Massachusetts Historical Society Fund, 1154 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215-3695 (masshist.org/support/donate), or The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 (https://donate.splcenter.org). To register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.