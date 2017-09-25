Gary Abramson

Gary Abramson, 67 – late of Dennis and Yarmouthport, formerly of Lynn. A Cape Cod restaurateur and devoted community activist, Gary died on September 19, 2017, at Cape Cod Hospital.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of Martin and Zelda (Silverman) Abramson. Gary spent 45 years on Cape Cod and loved the peace and tranquility that it provided him.

He was a member of the Dennis Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and the King Way Golf Course.

He will be long remembered as he touched hundreds if not thousands of people he came in contact with and created lasting memories for so many. Gary loved animals and will be especially missed by his beloved feline friend Sunny.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister-in-law Joel and Mary Abramson of Swampscott, and his adoring nephew Benjamin Abramson of Washington, DC.

Gary’s funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1pm in the Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. Burial will be in Ahabat Shalom Cemetery, Buxton St., Danvers.

Arrangements were handled under the direction of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or the Kipp Lynn Academy, Attn: Laurie Kennedy, 90 High Rock St., Lynn, MA 01902. To register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.