NOVEMBER 2: The Jewish Journal Speaker Series

The Jewish Journal Speaker Series presents:

An Evening with Yehuda Yaakov, Consul General of Israel to New England

Yehuda Yaakov has been the Consul General of Israel to New England since February 2014. He has focused largely on strengthening values-driven partnerships between Israel and New England in the areas of business, academia and social justice.

Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m, at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott.

Free and open to the public. RSVP to editor@jewishjournal.org. Refreshments will be served.

Sponsored by The Jewish Journal and Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore.