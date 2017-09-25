Shirley Alman

Shirley Alman passed away peacefully on September 23, 2017, at The Lafayette Nursing Home in Marblehead. She was the beloved wife of the late Kalman Alman, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2006.

Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Sarah (Levine) Moldoff.

Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her daughter and son-in-law Andrea and Bill O’Brien of Ipswich, her daughter-in-law Pam Alman of Nashua, N.H., her brother Harold Moldoff (Gloria) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and her four grandsons Billy (Jennifer) O’Brien of Silver Spring, Md., Daniel (Isabella) O’Brien of West Hartford, Conn., Patrick (Brie) Alman of San Diego, Calif., and Sean Alman of Nashua, N.H. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her son Eric and her brother Ben.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at 11 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will be at Agudas Achim Cemetery, Melrose. Memorial observance will take place immediately following the services at the home of Andrea and Bill O’Brien. Memorial contributions may be made to Care Dimensions of the North Shore, 75 Sylvan St., Unit B-102, Danvers, MA 01923; The Lafayette Activities Department, 25 Lafayette St., Marblehead, MA 01945; or the Commission for the Blind. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.