Arthur L. Finger

Arthur L. Finger, 90 – late of Peabody, formerly of Queens, N.Y. Died on September 20, 2017.

Devoted husband of the late Lucille (Friedman) Finger. Beloved father of Alan and his wife Jane Finger and Ellen Diggs. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Rebecca, and the late Abigail and Nathan. Proud great-grandfather of Lucas, Noah and Max. Dear brother of the late Stanley Finger. (Goldman)