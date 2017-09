Eugene H. “Sonny” Bass

Eugene H. “Sonny” Bass – late of Salem. Died on September 23, 2017.

Beloved husband of Pearl (Kagan) Bass. Devoted father of Annie Chipman and her husband Alan of Marblehead, Stephanie Bass and her partner John Colan of Chelsea, and Ella Friedman of Denver, Colo. Predeceased by his late daughter Bonnie Bass. Loving son of the late Samuel and Sadie (Kaplan) Bass. Dear brother of the late Anita Waldman, the late Dorothy Geller and the late Jeanette Katz. Loving grandfather of Samuel and Robert Chipman. Great-grandfather of Zachary and Jayme Chipman. (Torf)