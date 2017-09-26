JCCNS puts together all-star lineup for annual author series

by

Matt Robinson

Journal Correspondent

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017 – MARBLEHEAD – With a lineup that includes legendary journalist Lesley Stahl (September 26), famed attorney Marcia Clark (September 28), nutrition expert Julie Feldman (October 19), and best-selling author Alice Hoffman (October 25), the 23rd annual speaker series at the JCC of the North Shore in Marblehead offers something for everyone.

“Once again, our committee has assembled an amazing selection of authors,” said Marty Schneer, JCCNS executive director.

According to Schneer, the series – still called “the Jewish Book Month Speaker Series” though it now spans September to December – began as a relatively small event that was intended more as a means of cultural enrichment than fund-raising.

“At the time, the JCCNS programming staff found that it was often hosting individual events with authors and saw that there was a communitywide interest in seeing authors locally, so it was decided to try to put together an entire series of author events,” he said.

Most people don’t know that Stahl – who is the only woman ever to moderate “Face the Nation” and has been on “60 Minutes” since 1991 – was born into a Jewish family in Lynn and grew up in Swampscott. In 2016, she wrote “Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting,” which became a bestseller.

Clark, who is best remembered as the lead prosecutor in the 1995 O. J. Simpson murder trial, was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family in Alameda, Calif. After the trial, she wrote about it in “Without a Doubt,” coauthored with Teresa Carpenter. The book made the No. 1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list.

Feldman, who lives in Michigan, is a nationally known dietician who wrote “Grocery Makeover: Small Changes for Big Results,” a diet and nutrition book that leads readers on an aisle-by-aisle guide to healthier trips to the supermarket.

Hoffman, who is Jewish and grew up on Long Island, is the prolific New York Times best-selling author of over 30 books, including “The Dovekeepers,” the story of the siege and survivors of Masada.

In addition, several local authors will be featured at the JCCNS on November 9, including community leaders Lou Cove, Janet Freedman, Susanna Lannik, and Sharon Rich.

The authors will appear at several venues.

For details on all the appearances and to purchase tickets, go to jccns.org or call 781-476-9909.