Lawrence Cohen

Lawrence Cohen – late of Stoneham. Died on September 22, 2017.

Husband of Charleen Cohen. Predeceased by his late wife Joanne (Shoostine) Cohen. Devoted father of Julie Hernandez and her husband Steve of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Rhonda McCummings and her husband Stephen of Ashburn, Va., and Marni Skok and husband Jared of San Antonio, Texas. Dear brother of Harriet Greenberg of Stoneham and Patricia Lacey of Florida. Loving grandfather of Jackson McCummings, Delaney McCummings, Jeremy Hernandez and Gavin Skok. Dear uncle of Mark and Kenny Greenberg. (Torf)