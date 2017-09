Leo Vince Seligsohn

Leo Vince Seligsohn, 91 – late of North Andover, Becket and Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Died on September 18, 2017.

Leo is survived by Adrea, his wife and partner of 59 years, whom he adored and admired. He is also survived by his three children Ben, Rob and Susan; his son-in-law Steve; his grandchildren Olivia and Jake; and a dynamic community of friends and relatives. (Goldman)