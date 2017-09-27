Norman S. Rosenfield

Norman S. Rosenfield, 96, founder of JN Phillips Auto Glass, passed away of natural causes on September 10, 2017 in Jupiter, Fla. Mr. Rosenfield founded The JN Phillips Company, Inc. with his brother Joseph in 1946 after the two returned from active duty in World War II. Norman remained actively engaged with the company for over seventy years.

Norman Rosenfield was widely known and respected in the auto glass and insurance industries. Starting with a single shop in Chelsea, originally called Phil’s Glass, the company became one of the Boston area’s most successful and respected auto glass companies. Norman served as president of the company from its inception, and remained in that role until 1999. He continued to be active as a board member until 2007. Today, JN Phillips Auto Glass is the largest privately-owned auto glass company in the country.

Norman was born on May 20, 1921, in Chelsea, to Celia (Slotnick) and Philip Rosenfield. The family all worked hard at their auto salvage yard to make ends meet during the Great Depression. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1938. After serving in the Army and returning from four years of active duty in the South Pacific during WWII, Norman met and married Leslie Levin (deceased) and shared 38 years of marriage. Their three sons, Alan, Phillip, and Robert, all joined their dad in the auto glass business, as did his two grandsons, Joshua Rosenfield and the late Matthew “Dewey” Rosenfield.

Norman and his family resided in Swampscott for 40 years. During the 1970’s, Norman served as president of the Jewish Federation of the North Shore and led a business trip to Israel. As a result of that trip, he hosted Yitzhak Rabin, the Prime Minister of Israel, at his home in Swampscott, when the world leader visited the Boston area. Norman was a past chairman of the Ritual Committee of Temple Israel in Swampscott, a past board member of the Kernwood Country Club in Salem, and a long-time member of Pine Brook Country Club in Weston, and The Club at Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Fla. He moved to Florida permanently in 1992.

Beloved father of Alan Rosenfield, Phillip and his wife Judy Rosenfield, and Robert Rosenfield and his wife Marjorie Halperin. Cherished grandfather of Joshua and his wife Stephanie Rosenfield, the late Matthew “Dewey” and his surviving wife Alexandra Nash, Leslie Rosenfield, Liza Rosenfield, Kai Rosenfield and Jenny Rosenfield. Proud great-grandfather of Benjamin Rosenfield. Dear brother of the late Joseph Rosenfield and Charlotte Brodie. Companion of Arline Harris and the late Ruth Swartz. Dear friend of Amelia Cortes, her daughter Samantha, son-in-law Jesse Price, and grandchild Annabelle.

A private family service was held to honor Norman’s memory. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.