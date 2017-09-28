David Lincoln Epstein, 85 – late of Malden. Died on September 21, 2017.
David was born on January 28, 1932 in Malden and was the son of the late Harry and Rae Epstein. Brother of Judith J. Marcus. Uncle of Joel, Andy, and Peter Marcus. (Goldman)
