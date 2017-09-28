Dorie Sandler Shub

Dorie Sandler Shub, 68 – late of Swampscott. Passed away peacefully on September 26, 2017 with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was predeceased by her beloved father, Albert J. Sandler, and her mother, Frances (“Peppy”) Sandler.

Dorie leaves behind the love of her life, Jeff Shub; her children, Allison Farber of Marblehead, Tracy (and Tim) Knauer of Swampscott, and Adam (and Kate) Shub of Yarmouth, Maine; her six grandchildren, Mollie and Avery Farber, Maxwell and Riley Knauer, and Henry and George Shub. She will be sorely missed by her siblings, Leslie (and Myron) Kowal of Roseland, N.J., and Alan (and Jill) Sandler of Scottsdale, Ariz., and her five nephews. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)