Neil Rostoff

Neil Rostoff of Swampscott passed away on September 30, 2017 at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, after a courageous two-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was 78 years old.

Beloved husband of Estelle (Taylor) Rostoff. Devoted father of Karen Rostoff of Marblehead and Richard Rostoff of Marblehead. Loving brother of Steven (and Susan) Rostoff of Boynton Beach, Fla., and David (and Harriett) Rostoff of Boca Raton, Fla. Cherished grandfather of Michelle (and Eric) Hodgman and Mark Imbern, and great-grandfather of C. Theodore Hodgman. Mr. Rostoff is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Neil was born on March 30, 1939 and was raised in Revere. After marriage, he and his wife Estelle moved to Peabody, where they raised their family. After that, Neil and Estelle lived in Middleton and then Swampscott, where Neil lived until his death.

Neil founded Admiral Fastener in 1993, employing his wife and daughter. Together they developed this business into the foremost automotive fastener company in New England. Recently, he became a Master Mason after having been active in the organization for over 50 years.

Neil was the ultimate family man, and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife, children, brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and most recently, his great-grandson, Theo. He was a lover of family, Revere and The New England Patriots – in that order.

Services were held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, on October 1. Burial followed at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery on Lake Shore Road, Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mr. Rostoff’s memory may be donated to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. To register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.