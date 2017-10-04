Robert J. Applebaum

Robert J. Applebaum, 97, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on October 1, 2017, in Lynn. He was the beloved husband of the late June (Brenner) Applebaum, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, and also the beloved husband the late Selma (Wolf) Applebaum.

Robert was born in Boston in 1920, the son of the late Samuel and Phoebe (Sargent) Applebaum He grew up in Somerville before settling in Swampscott, where he and June raised their family. He was president and proud owner of Associated Exteriors until his retirement at the age of 85.

Robert’s primary interests were photography, music, gardening and watching sports. He was a longtime member of the Greater Lynn Photographic Association and Elks’ Lodges in Marblehead and Lynn. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his quirky sense of humor and quick wit.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Rosann Jaffe and Karl Spitzer, Donna Krivis, Alan and Tina Applebaum, Edward and Hermina Krivis, Fae and Michael Willett, Jan and John Grazer, Joy and Steven Whitkin, and Gary and Wendy Applebaum. Robert also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Gelven, and his brother, Elliot Applebaum.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 22, at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970. Interment will be private.

Donations in Robert’s name may be made to The Greater Lynn Photographic Association, P.O. Box 9, Lynn, MA 01905, or to the charity of one’s choice.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.