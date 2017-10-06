ALS & MS Boston Walk for Living held in Chelsea

Amid perfect weather, over 1,000 people participated in the 9th Annual ALS & MS Boston Walk for Living in Chelsea, Admiral’s Hill on Sunday. Emceed by radio personality Matt Siegel, host of “Matty in the Morning,” the Walk has raised over $125K to date. The ALS & MS residents joined local high schools, families, friends and community supporters. From left: Matt Siegel, KISS-108 and ALS & MS Walk for Living Emcee; Ron Hoffman, Founder and Executive Director CCALS; Steve Saling, ALS Resident LFCL; Barry Berman, CEO Chelsea Jewish Lifecare.