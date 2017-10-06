Brill and Yanco celebrate wedding

OCTOBER 5, 2017 – Rachel Pauline Brill and Lee Ephraim Yanco were married September 16 at Club Getaway, a resort in Kent, Conn. Rabbi Marc Rudolph, the groom’s uncle, officiated.

The bride, 37, is an account director in New York for AppNexus, a technology company whose software platform enables online advertising. She graduated from Pomona College in Claremont, Calif.

She is the daughter of Gerrilyn G. Brill and Walter A. Brill of Atlanta, Ga. The bride’s father retired as a vice president and deputy general counsel for Delta Air Lines in Atlanta. Her mother retired as a federal magistrate judge in Atlanta.

The groom, 28, is a product manager for Fuigo, a co-working space in New York. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

He is the son of Audrey E. Yanco of Peabody, and the late Glen S. Yanco. The groom’s mother is a clinical laboratory scientist at Beverly Hospital in Beverly. His father was an attorney and owner of Stadium Oil Heat in Peabody.

The couple met at work in 2012 when they both worked at AppNexus.