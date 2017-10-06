Hadassah Boston presents Amy Marcs at JCC Greater Boston on October 22

OCTOBER 5, 2017 – In honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hadassah Boston is presenting a powerful autobiographical one-woman play, “Nice T!ts,” on October 22, 2017 at the JCC of Greater Boston. The play, written and performed by breast cancer survivor Amy Marcs, is a comedy about surviving breast cancer. The performance will be followed by a talk-back with a panel consisting of Oncologist Dr. Heather A. Parsons, MDE, MPH, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Breast Cancer Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Jessica Erdmann-Sager, MD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“I hope to be of service to others with my show. To give hope to women who are going through this, so they know they’re not alone and that they are still beautiful, vibrant and sexy,” said the show’s creator, Amy Marcs. “My story is about the resiliency of the human spirit and finding self-acceptance, love and hope in a very difficult and traumatic situation. And of course, all told through humor, because I believe that is one of the best healing tools we have.”

Amy Marcs has performed to sold out crowds at The PIT in New York, Project Y’s ‘Women in Theatre Festival’ and at The Alliance for the Arts Theatre Conspiracy in Fort Myers Florida. Amy has also been a featured speaker and performed scenes from her show to some of the most renowned plastic surgeons in the world at The Breast Cancer Reconstruction: State of the Art 2016 closing gala at the Kimmel Center in NYC, where she was able to share her insights as a breast cancer patient and survivor.

Hadassah has a long ongoing commitment to women’s health and the well-being of our community by raising awareness of breast health through important breast cancer education. In addition, Hadassah promotes women’s preventative health care and conducts extensive research on breast cancer at their two hospitals in Jerusalem. Proceeds from the event will support cancer research at Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem.

Register at hadassah.org/events/2017 breasthealth.