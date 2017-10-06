Toastmasters’ Cheatham cracks ‘em up

OCTOBER 5, 2017 – The NSJCC branch of Toastmasters Inter­national recently held its annual Humorous Speech Contest in its Marblehead meeting room. Members were given the opportunity to share a story or experience which they found humorous. The contest was open to all members. Several members filled the room with laughter as they shared their thoughtfully-crafted speeches with the group.

Fellow members had a chance to provide feedback, as they do for many speeches. The winner of this contest was determined by a matrix of criteria suggested by Toastmasters International. Winner of the NSJCC Toastmasters Humorous Speech contest was Tom Cheatham. Tom’s speech, a narrative titled ‘Two guys cuttin’ wood’ earned him an invitation to deliver his speech during a regional Toastmasters meeting in Beverly.

This local Toastmasters group meets the first and third Thursday of each month, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Marblehead JCC. The club welcomes members from all disciplines and backrounds. Members may deliver speeches in a supportive atmosphere, share humor or hone listening skills.

The Toastmasters club mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Find out more about this local Toastmasters group or arrange to visit a meeting at jccns.toastmastersclub.org.