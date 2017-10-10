Bernice F. Rosenblatt

Bernice F. Rosenblatt, 88, of Beverly, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2017, at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Stavis) Roberts. Bernice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was the wife of the late Maurice Rosenblatt. Left to cherish her memory are her children Paul and his wife Jessica Sage-Rosenblatt of Trumbull, Conn., Ellen Rosenblatt of Charlestown, and Evan and Rosana Rosenblatt of North Andover. Grandmother of Eli Rosenblatt and his wife Shira Wakschlag, and Dara Rosenblatt. Great-grandmother of Maerav Lila Rosenblatt and Bella Basha Rosenblatt. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)