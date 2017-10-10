Harold “Bud” Waxman

Harold “Bud” Waxman of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of West Peabody, passed away on September 28, 2017, after complications from surgery. He was 96 years old.

Harold was the devoted husband for 71 years to Selma Waxman. He was the loving Dad to Richard and Bonnie Barrasso of West Peabody, Stephen and Wendy Siden of Hampton, N.H., Peter and Robin Stockley of Ilkley, England, and Jon and Rhonda Waxman of Merrimack, N.H. He was adored by his grandchildren Matthew, Michelle, Jared, Suzanne, Jeremy, Justin, Ashley and Josh, and his great-granddaughters Maia, Maelyn, Finley and Camdyn.

Burial will be private.

Donations may be made to the Tufts University Alumni Association to honor Harold’s memory.