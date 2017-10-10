Janet S. Jarnes

Janet S. Jarnes, 82, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2017, following a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on March 23, 1935, the daughter of Amos and Tillie (Halpern) Steiner. Janet graduated from Bryant College in Providence, R.I., and went to work at Boston University, where she met the love of her life, Fred Jarnes, with whom she spent over 50 wonderful years with before his passing in 2003.

Devoted mother of Amye and her husband W.F. Newhall III of Marblehead, and Debra and her husband Peter Vaughan of Los Angeles, Calif. Cherished grandmother of Piper Newhall, and Mason and Harrison Vaughan. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)