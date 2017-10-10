Sally Ruth Rothman

Sally Ruth Rothman, formerly of Danvers, entered into rest on October 2, 2017.

Daughter of the late Pauline (Miller) Sternberg and Gabriel Patrick Hynes, and stepdaughter of Harry Sternberg. Mother of Nancy Rothman of East Chatham, N.Y., Harry Rothman of Dunedin, Fla., David Rothman and his wife Debeth of Needham, and the late Bruce Rothman. Sister of Ann (“Honey”) Newburg of Cincinnati, Ohio, Frances (“Fran”) Sternberg of Malden, and the late Bernice (“Bunny”) Curwin. Grandmother of Peregrine Rothman-Ostrow, Sara Gooding Landry, and Abby Romeo. Great-grandmother of Alicia, Ava, Sebastian, Isabella and Jonathan. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)