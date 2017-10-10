Saul E. Lipnick

Saul E. Lipnick of Swampscott passed away peacefully on October 9, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Bertram House of Swampscott for the past three years, where he was loved and enjoyed talking with the staff. He was 94 years old.

For 67 years, Saul was the beloved husband of Sylvia (Nemshin) Lipnick of Swampscott. He was the loving father of Dr. Michael Lipnick and his wife Randee of Delmar, N.Y., Dr. Robert Lipnick, USA COL (ret) and his wife Chelina of Boca Raton, Fla., and Lori and her husband Larry Groipen of Swampscott. He was the adored grandfather of Scott Lipnick (Lauren) of New York, N.Y., Julie Herzlich (Justin) of Davie, Fla., Sari Ellis (Tim) of Seattle, Wash., Jennifer Jasilli (Nick) of Marblehead, Adam Lipnick of Albany, N.Y., and Melissa Lipnick of Miami, Fla. Saul was the cherished great-grandfather of Alexander (“AJ”) Jasilli, Zachary Jasilli and Blake Lipnick. He was the loving brother of Rhoda and Ozzie Wernick of Holyoke, and the uncle of many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law Esther and Louis Budgar and Dottie and Dick Winer.

Saul graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster, University of Illinois and University of Illinois School of Law. He served in WWII in the Rainbow Division of the 42nd Infantry. He was severely wounded in battle and captured by the Germans. He became a POW until being eventually liberated. Saul received numerous military awards including the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart, among other honors for his service. He devoted his life to the practice of law in Boston for 68 years. Saul was an avid Boston sports fan and also had a passion for reading and education. The family would like to thank the staff at Bertram House of Swampscott for the love and care to both Saul and Sylvia for the last three-and-a-half years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 11 at 1 p.m. in the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will be in Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Larry Groipen immediately following services until 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contribution may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907.